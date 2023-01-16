Skip to main content

Virginia Moves Up to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

Winners of three-straight games, the Cavaliers moved up three spots to No. 10 in the latest AP poll
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Virginia Cavaliers are ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. UVA moved up three spots from No. 13 after extending its winning streak to three games with wins over North Carolina and Florida State last week. 

The top four of the AP Top 25 remained the same with No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, and No. 4 Alabama holding their spots. No. 5 UCLA rounds out the top five. There were major shake-ups throughout the rest of the AP Top 25 as there were a staggering 16 losses by ranked teams last week. 

Virginia is still the highest-ranked ACC team, as the Cavaliers are joined in the AP Top 25 by No. 17 Miami and No. 19 Clemson. Duke fell out of the Top 25 after losing at Clemson on Saturday. NC State, Duke, and North Carolina received votes in this week's poll. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 11

  1. Houston (17-1)
  2. Kansas (16-1)
  3. Purdue (16-1)
  4. Alabama (15-2)
  5. UCLA (16-2)
  6. Gonzaga (16-3)
  7. Texas (15-2)
  8. Xavier (15-3)
  9. Tennessee (14-3)
  10. Virginia (13-3)
  11. Arizona (15-3)
  12. Iowa State (13-3)
  13. Kansas State (15-2)
  14. TCU (14-3)
  15. UConn (15-4)
  16. Auburn (14-3)
  17. Miami (14-3)
  18. Charleston (18-1)
  19. Clemson (15-3)
  20. Marquette (14-5)
  21. Baylor (12-5)
  22. Providence (14-4)
  23. Rutgers (13-5)
  24. Florida Atlantic (16-1)
  25. Arkansas (12-5)

Others receiving votes: NC State (111), Saint Mary's (106), Arizona State (79), New Mexico (67), Illinois (61), San Diego State (44), Michigan State (29), Duke (24), Wisconsin (14), Creighton (9), Kent State (8), Boise State (6), Texas A&M (5), Ohio State (3), Missouri (3), VCU (2), Iowa (2), North Carolina (1).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Iowa State defensive back Tayvonn Kyle (13) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Myles Price during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Football

Iowa State Cornerback Tayvonn Kyle Transfers to Virginia Football

By Matt Newton
Jada Seaman VT Invitational
All Sports

Virginia Track & Field Teams Win Six Events at Virginia Tech Invitational

By Matt Newton
Virginia wrestling vs. Northwestern at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

UVA Wrestling Goes 3-1 at the Virginia Duals in Hampton

By Matt Newton
Camryn Taylor BC
All Sports

Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's swimming & diving team celebrates after its victory over Florida at the UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center.
All Sports

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Crushes Virginia Tech 207-91

By Matt Newton
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) controls the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half at Spectrum Center.
Pro Hoos

Malcolm Brogdon Scores 30 Off the Bench in Celtics' Win Over Hornets

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Basketball

Hot-Shooting Hoos Bury Noles, Virginia Wins at Florida State 67-58

By Aidan Baller
Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Defeats Florida State 67-58 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton