Virginia Moves Up to No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Virginia Cavaliers are ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. UVA moved up three spots from No. 13 after extending its winning streak to three games with wins over North Carolina and Florida State last week.

The top four of the AP Top 25 remained the same with No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, and No. 4 Alabama holding their spots. No. 5 UCLA rounds out the top five. There were major shake-ups throughout the rest of the AP Top 25 as there were a staggering 16 losses by ranked teams last week.

Virginia is still the highest-ranked ACC team, as the Cavaliers are joined in the AP Top 25 by No. 17 Miami and No. 19 Clemson. Duke fell out of the Top 25 after losing at Clemson on Saturday. NC State, Duke, and North Carolina received votes in this week's poll.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 11

Houston (17-1) Kansas (16-1) Purdue (16-1) Alabama (15-2) UCLA (16-2) Gonzaga (16-3) Texas (15-2) Xavier (15-3) Tennessee (14-3) Virginia (13-3) Arizona (15-3) Iowa State (13-3) Kansas State (15-2) TCU (14-3) UConn (15-4) Auburn (14-3) Miami (14-3) Charleston (18-1) Clemson (15-3) Marquette (14-5) Baylor (12-5) Providence (14-4) Rutgers (13-5) Florida Atlantic (16-1) Arkansas (12-5)

Others receiving votes: NC State (111), Saint Mary's (106), Arizona State (79), New Mexico (67), Illinois (61), San Diego State (44), Michigan State (29), Duke (24), Wisconsin (14), Creighton (9), Kent State (8), Boise State (6), Texas A&M (5), Ohio State (3), Missouri (3), VCU (2), Iowa (2), North Carolina (1).

No. 10 Virginia (13-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

