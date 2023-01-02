Virginia Moves Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

Virginia is ranked No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll of 2023. The Cavaliers moved up two spots from their No. 13 ranking last week after notching a 20-point win over Albany and a wire-to-wire 18-point win at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve in Atlanta.

Undefeated Purdue remains on top of the rankings, while No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot after UConn suffered its first loss of the season to Xavier on Saturday. The Huskies slid to No. 4, just ahead of Arizona to round out the top five.

Virginia remains the highest ranked ACC team in the Top 25, as the Cavaliers are joined by No. 12 Miami and No. 16 Duke. UVA has been ranked in every AP poll this season, with a low of No. 18 and a high of No. 2.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 9

Purdue (13-0) Houston (14-1) Kansas (12-1) UConn (14-1) Arizona (13-1) Texas (12-1) Alabama (11-2) Tennessee (11-2) Gonzaga (12-3) UCLA (13-2) Virginia (10-2) Miami (13-1) Arkansas (11-2) Wisconsin (10-2) Indiana (10-3) Duke (11-3) TCU (12-1) Xavier (12-3) Baylor (10-3) Missouri (12-1) New Mexico (14-0) Auburn (11-2) Charleston (14-1) Ohio State (10-3) Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes: LSU (83), San Diego State (72), Mississippi State (62), Kentucky (53), Kansas State (41), Illinois (21), Marquette (20), Providence (14), Virginia Tech (7), Memphis (6), West Virginia (5), Michigan State (50, Florida Atlantic (3), Creighton (1)

No. 13 Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9pm.

