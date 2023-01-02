Skip to main content

Virginia Moves Up to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

UVA moved up two spots to No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll of 2023
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia is ranked No. 11 in the first AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll of 2023. The Cavaliers moved up two spots from their No. 13 ranking last week after notching a 20-point win over Albany and a wire-to-wire 18-point win at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. 

Undefeated Purdue remains on top of the rankings, while No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot after UConn suffered its first loss of the season to Xavier on Saturday. The Huskies slid to No. 4, just ahead of Arizona to round out the top five. 

Virginia remains the highest ranked ACC team in the Top 25, as the Cavaliers are joined by No. 12 Miami and No. 16 Duke. UVA has been ranked in every AP poll this season, with a low of No. 18 and a high of No. 2.

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 9

  1. Purdue (13-0)
  2. Houston (14-1)
  3. Kansas (12-1)
  4. UConn (14-1)
  5. Arizona (13-1)
  6. Texas (12-1)
  7. Alabama (11-2)
  8. Tennessee (11-2)
  9. Gonzaga (12-3)
  10. UCLA (13-2)
  11. Virginia (10-2)
  12. Miami (13-1)
  13. Arkansas (11-2)
  14. Wisconsin (10-2)
  15. Indiana (10-3)
  16. Duke (11-3)
  17. TCU (12-1)
  18. Xavier (12-3)
  19. Baylor (10-3)
  20. Missouri (12-1)
  21. New Mexico (14-0)
  22. Auburn (11-2)
  23. Charleston (14-1)
  24. Ohio State (10-3)
  25. Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes: LSU (83), San Diego State (72), Mississippi State (62), Kentucky (53), Kansas State (41), Illinois (21), Marquette (20), Providence (14), Virginia Tech (7), Memphis (6), West Virginia (5), Michigan State (50, Florida Atlantic (3), Creighton (1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 13 Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) plays at Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9pm.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia women's basketball team huddles before a game against Georgia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion.
Basketball

WATCH: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win at Georgia Tech

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive backs Antonio Cary, Fentrell Cypress II, and Anthony Johnson celebrate after making a stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Football

Former Virginia CB Fentrell Cypress II Transfers to Florida State

By Matt Newton
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses (78) drops back to block during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium.
Pro Hoos

Former UVA Football Players Who Can Make the 2023 NFL Playoffs

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half at McCamish Pavilion.
Basketball

Takeaways Power Virginia to Dominant 74-56 Victory at Georgia Tech

By Matt Newton
Reece Beekman dribbles the ball during the Virginia men's basketball game at Michigan.
Basketball

Virginia Defeats Georgia Tech 74-56 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers Women's Swimming and Men's Tennis National Champions
All Sports

Top Virginia Sports Moments of 2022

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) reacts after catching a touchdown pass near the end of the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton