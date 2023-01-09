Skip to main content

Virginia Ranked No. 13 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

UVA fell two spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll
Virginia is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. UVA dropped two spots from No. 11 after going 1-1 last week, losing at Pittsburgh 68-65 and defeating Syracuse 73-66 at home on Saturday. 

Purdue suffered its first loss of the season last Monday, losing by one point to Rutgers, and fell out of the top spot down to No. 3. As a result, Houston moved up to occupy the No. 1 spot for the second time this season and is followed by No. 2 Kansas. No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee round out the top five. 

Virginia is still the highest-ranked ACC team, as the Cavaliers are joined in the Top 25 by No. 16 Miami and No. 24 Duke. Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh all received votes in this week's poll. 

UVA has been ranked in every AP poll this season, with a low of No. 18 and a high of No. 2. This is the second time Virginia has been ranked No. 13 in the country. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 10

  1. Houston (16-1)
  2. Kansas (14-1)
  3. Purdue (15-1)
  4. Alabama (13-2)
  5. Tennessee (13-2)
  6. UConn (15-2)
  7. UCLA (14-2)
  8. Gonzaga (14-3)
  9. Arizona (14-2)
  10. Texas (13-2)
  11. Kansas State (14-1)
  12. Xavier (13-3)
  13. Virginia (11-3)
  14. Iowa State (12-2)
  15. Arkansas (12-3)
  16. Miami (13-2)
  17. TCU (13-2)
  18. Wisconsin (11-3)
  19. Providence (14-3)
  20. Missouri (13-2)
  21. Auburn (12-3)
  22. Charleston (16-1)
  23. San Diego State (12-3)
  24. Duke (12-4)
  25. Marquette (13-4)
Others receiving votes: Baylor (93), Clemson (43), Florida Atlantic (33), Indiana (30), Michigan State (24), Saint Mary's (24), Northwestern (21), Rutgers (13), Illinois (13), Mississippi State (13), Ohio State (9), NC State (4), Creighton (4), North Carolina (4), LSU (3), Pittsburgh (2), New Mexico (2), Nevada (1)

No. 13 Virginia (11-3, 3-2 ACC) hosts North Carolina on Tuesday at 9pm. 

