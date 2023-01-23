Skip to main content

Virginia Rises to No. 7 in Latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll

The Cavaliers moved up three spots to No. 7 in the AP poll after extending their winning streak to five games
Virginia is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25 Men's Basketball poll released on Monday. The Cavaliers moved up three spots from No. 10 after extending their winning streak to five games with wins over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest last week. 

Purdue reclaimed the top spot in this week's poll after the previous No. 1 team Houston was upset by Temple on Sunday. Houston dropped to No. 3 behind No. 2 Alabama. Kansas and UCLA fell out of the top five and were replaced by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Kansas State to round out the top five. 

Virginia remains the highest-ranked ACC team, as the Cavaliers are joined in the AP Top 25 by No. 20 Miami and No. 24 Clemson. Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest received votes in this week's poll. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 12

  1. Purdue (19-1)
  2. Alabama (17-2)
  3. Houston (18-2)
  4. Tennessee (16-3)
  5. Kansas State (17-2)
  6. Arizona (17-3)
  7. Virginia (15-3)
  8. UCLA (17-3)
  9. Kansas (16-3)
  10. Texas (16-3)
  11. TCU (15-4)
  12. Iowa State (14-4)
  13. Xavier (16-4)
  14. Gonzaga (17-4)
  15. Auburn (16-3)
  16. Marquette (16-5)
  17. Baylor (14-5)
  18. Charleston (21-1)
  19. UConn (16-5)
  20. Miami (15-4)
  21. Florida Atlantic (19-1)
  22. Saint Mary's (18-4)
  23. Providence (15-5)
  24. Clemson (16-4)
  25. New Mexico (18-2)

Others receiving votes: Duke (102), Indiana (61), San Diego State (57), Rutgers (31), Kent State (24), North Carolina (12), Michigan State (10), Creighton (9), Illinois (9), Arkansas (9), Missouri (8), Wisconsin (6), NC State (4), Kentucky (3), VCU (2), Boise State (2), Memphis (1), Wake Forest (1), Oral Roberts (1)

No. 7 Virginia (15-3, 7-2 ACC) hosts Boston College on Saturday at 12pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

