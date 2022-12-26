Skip to main content

Virginia Slides to No. 13 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Cavaliers dropped seven spots after suffering their second-straight loss to a ranked opponent at Miami
Virginia (8-2, 1-1 ACC) slid seven spots and is now ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 men's basketball poll released on Monday. 

The Cavaliers, who were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country after starting the season 8-0, dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 after suffering their second-straight loss to a ranked opponent at Miami last week. The Hurricanes moved up eight spots to No. 14 just behind Virginia. 

Houston, who is responsible for UVA's other loss, maintained its spot at No. 3 behind No. 2 UConn and No. 1 Purdue. No. 4 Kansas and No. 5 Arizona round out the top five, which was unchanged from last week. 

Virginia still leads all ACC teams at No. 13 and is joined in the top 25 by No. 14 Miami, No. 17 Duke, and No. 25 North Carolina. 

AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll - Week 8 

  1. Purdue (12-0)
  2. UConn (13-0)
  3. Houston (12-1)
  4. Kansas (11-1)
  5. Arizona (12-1)
  6. Texas (10-1)
  7. Tennessee (10-2)
  8. Alabama (10-2)
  9. Arkansas (11-1)
  10. Gonzaga (10-3)
  11. UCLA (11-2)
  12. Baylor (9-2)
  13. Virginia (8-2)
  14. Miami (12-1)
  15. Wisconsin (9-2)
  16. Indiana (10-3)
  17. Duke (10-3)
  18. TCU (10-1)
  19. Kentucky (8-3)
  20. Auburn (10-2)
  21. Mississippi State (11-1)
  22. New Mexico (12-0)
  23. Xavier (10-3)
  24. West Virginia (10-2)
  25. North Carolina (9-4)
Others receiving votes: Charleston (102), Maryland (87), Memphis (74), Illinois (65), Ohio State (59), Virginia Tech (57), Missouri (57), San Diego State (39), Iowa State (19), Marquette (12), Texas Tech (10), Michigan State (7), Providence (6), Kansas State (5), USC (4), San Francisco (1)

No. 13 Virginia hosts Albany on Wednesday at 6pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

