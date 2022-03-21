Virginia Set to Host St. Bonaventure in NIT Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7pm

The Cavaliers and Bonnies will battle for a spot in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena

The Virginia Cavaliers (21-13) will host the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (22-9) in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday (3/22) at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Virginia defeated No. 3 seed Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round and took down No. 2 seed North Texas in overtime 71-69 on Sunday night to advance to the quarterfinals. St. Bonaventure picked up wins against No. 4 seed Colorado 76-68 and No. 1 seed Oklahoma 70-68 on Sunday night to set up a meeting with the Cavaliers in the quarterfinals.

UVA and St. Bonaventure are the only two remaining unseeded teams in the NIT bracket.

See the full 2022 NIT bracket, schedule, and live score updates here: NIT Basketball Schedule and Score Updates | National Invitation Tournament

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Softball Sweeps NC State in Weekend Series

No. 19 Virginia Finishes Sweep Over Boston College With 16-8 Win

Back-to-Back: Virginia Wins 2022 NCAA Women's Swim & Dive Championship

No. 2 Virginia Outplayed by No. 1 Maryland 23-12 in Championship Rematch

McGovern Leads No. 14 UVA Women's Lacrosse to 17-7 Victory Against Pittsburgh

Chris Newell Hits Walk-Off to Give No. 19 Virginia 7-6 Win Over Boston College