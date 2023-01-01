Skip to main content
WATCH: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win at Georgia Tech

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the highlights and postgame press conference from UVA's 74-56 win over Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve

Virginia wrapped up 2022 with one of its best performances of the entire calendar year, leading wire-to-wire in a dominant 74-56 victory at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. We've got you covered with links to all of the postgame coverage for the game including highlights and press conference video. 

Broadcast highlights courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:

Highlight recap courtesy of the ACC Network:

ACC Network condensed game: 

Tony Bennett postgame press conference via Virginia Sports TV:

Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) plays its first game of 2023 on Tuesday at 9pm at Pittsburgh. 

