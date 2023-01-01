WATCH: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win at Georgia Tech

Virginia wrapped up 2022 with one of its best performances of the entire calendar year, leading wire-to-wire in a dominant 74-56 victory at Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. We've got you covered with links to all of the postgame coverage for the game including highlights and press conference video.

Broadcast highlights courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:

Highlight recap courtesy of the ACC Network:

ACC Network condensed game:

Tony Bennett postgame press conference via Virginia Sports TV:

Virginia (10-2, 2-1 ACC) plays its first game of 2023 on Tuesday at 9pm at Pittsburgh.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated