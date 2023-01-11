WATCH: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win Over North Carolina

Virginia picked up a crucial 65-58 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night, extending its home-winning streak over the Tar Heels to eight games. We've got you covered with links to all of the postgame coverage for the game, including highlights and press conference video.

Broadcast highlights courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:

Highlight recap courtesy of the ACC Network:

ACC Network condensed game:

Tony Bennett postgame press conference via Virginia Sports TV:

Postgame with Reece Beekman and Ben Vander Plas via Virginia Sports TV:

Now 12-3 and 4-2 in ACC play, Virginia brings the momentum of a two-game winning streak into its rematch at Florida State on Saturday.

