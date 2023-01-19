WATCH: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win Over Virginia Tech

Virginia earned a 78-68 victory over Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena, extending its winning streak to four games. We've got you covered with links to all of the postgame coverage for the game, including highlights and press conference video.

Broadcast highlights courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:

Baseline Pass highlights via Virginia Sports TV:

ACC Network condensed game:

Tony Bennett postgame press conference via Virginia Sports TV:

Postgame with Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner via Virginia Sports TV:

Of course, the play of the game was Reece Beekman's explosive dunk at the end of the first half. UVA's De'Angelo Stevenson captured the best angle of the dunk, which can be seen in slow-mo below:

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated