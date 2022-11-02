WATCH: Tony Bennett Previews the Virginia Basketball Season at Media Day

With the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season set to begin next week, UVA head coach Tony Bennett met with the media on Wednesday to answer questions and give his thoughts on the upcoming season.

Watch the full 26-minute media day press conference with Tony Bennett in the video below:

Virginia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign against NC Central on Monday, November 7th at 9pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

