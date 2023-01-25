WATCH: Tony Bennett Talks UVA's Win Streak, Small Ball Success, and More

In the weekly ACC Men's Basketball Coaches Zoom Call on Monday, Tony Bennett was asked about a wide variety of topics related to the Virginia men's basketball team, which is now 15-3 and 7-2 in ACC play and is currently riding a five-game winning streak.

Watch the video below to hear Bennett's thoughts on what has gone well during UVA's current win streak, the success the Cavaliers have had with small-ball lineups, Kadin Shedrick's response to playing reduced minutes as a result of those lineups, and Virginia's ability to rebound well in those smaller lineups. Bennett also talks about the strong performances of Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman, the milestone of reaching 400-career victories as a head coach, and previews the game against Boston College on Saturday.

Watch Tony Bennett's full ACC presser here:

Virginia hosts Boston College on Saturday at 12pm at John Paul Jones Arena.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated