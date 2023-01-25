Skip to main content
WATCH: Tony Bennett Talks UVA's Win Streak, Small Ball Success, and More

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

WATCH: Tony Bennett Talks UVA's Win Streak, Small Ball Success, and More

Bennett discussed Virginia's move to small-ball lineups, Kadin Shedrick's response to reduced minutes, and more on the weekly ACC Zoom call
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the weekly ACC Men's Basketball Coaches Zoom Call on Monday, Tony Bennett was asked about a wide variety of topics related to the Virginia men's basketball team, which is now 15-3 and 7-2 in ACC play and is currently riding a five-game winning streak. 

Watch the video below to hear Bennett's thoughts on what has gone well during UVA's current win streak, the success the Cavaliers have had with small-ball lineups, Kadin Shedrick's response to playing reduced minutes as a result of those lineups, and Virginia's ability to rebound well in those smaller lineups. Bennett also talks about the strong performances of Armaan Franklin and Reece Beekman, the milestone of reaching 400-career victories as a head coach, and previews the game against Boston College on Saturday. 

Watch Tony Bennett's full ACC presser here:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia hosts Boston College on Saturday at 12pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

