WATCH: UVA Basketball Players Talk the Upcoming Season at Media Day

See what the Cavaliers had to say on media day ahead of next week's season-opener

Ahead of Monday's tipoff of the 2022-2023 Virginia men's basketball season, UVA held its annual media day on Wednesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. CavaliersNow was in attendance and had the chance to speak briefly with 11 Virginia men's basketball players: Ben Vander Plas, Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro, Leon Bond III, Isaac Traudt, Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin, Taine Murray, Isaac McKneely, and Leon Bond. 

Watch the video below to see what these 11 Cavaliers had to say about the upcoming UVA men's basketball season:

Virginia will begin its 2022-2023 campaign against NC Central on Monday, November 7th at 9pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

