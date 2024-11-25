College Basketball Thanksgiving Tournaments: Schedules, Brackets, How to Watch
Thanksgiving week has arrived and brings with it an array of entertaining holiday college basketball tournaments. With several major conference teams set to battle each other in these holiday hoops tournaments, we've got you covered with the ultimate guide to keeping up with and watching all of these high-profile matchups during "Feast Week". See below for the brackets and schedules for all of the Thanksgiving week college basketball tournaments featuring major conference teams, including details on when and where to watch the Maui Invitational, Players Era Thanksgiving Festival, and Battle 4 Atlantis.
Note: all times Eastern.
Maui Invitational
Dates: November 25-27
Where: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii
Participating Teams: UConn, Auburn, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis, Colorado, Michigan State, Dayton
Schedule, How to Watch
Monday, November 25
Game 1: Memphis vs. UConn, 2:30pm on ESPN2
Game 2: Colorado vs. Michigan State, 5pm on ESPN2
Game 3: Auburn vs. Iowa State, 9pm on ESPNU
Game 4: Dayton vs. North Carolina, 11:30pm on ESPN2
Tuesday, November 26
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30pm on ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6pm on ESPN
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 8:30pm on ESPNU
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11pm on ESPN
Wednesday, November 27
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 2:30pm on ESPN/2
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 5pm on ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 9:30pm on ESPN2
Game 12: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7, 12am on ESPN2
Players Era Thanksgiving Festival
Dates: November 26-30
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Participating Teams: Alabama, Houston, Creighton, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Notre Dame, San Diego State, Oregon
Schedule, How to Watch
Note: The eight teams have been sorted into two groups (Impact Group and Power Group). After the group stage, the teams in each group will be seeded 1-4 for the Championship Day games, with the following tiebreakers: head-to-head record, point differential, total points scored, total points allowed.
Tuesday, November 26
Power Game 1: San Diego State vs. Creighton, 2pm on TBS
Power Game 2: Oregon vs. Texas A&M, 4:30pm on TBS
Impact Game 1: Houston vs. Alabama, 8pm on TBS
Impact Game 2: Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, 10:30pm on TBS
Wednesday, November 27
Power Game 3: Oregon vs. San Diego State, 4pm on Max
Power Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Creighton, 6:30pm on Max
Impact Game 3: Rutgers vs. Alabama, 10pm on TBS
Impact Game 4: Notre Dame vs. Houston, 12:30am on TBS
Saturday, November 30
Impact 4 seed vs. Power 4 seed, 1pm on truTV
Impact 3 seed vs. Power 3 seed, 3:30pm on truTV
Impact 2 seed vs. Power 2 seed, 7pm on TNT
Impact 1 seed vs. Power 1 seed, 9:30pm on TNT
Battle 4 Atlantis
Dates: November 27-29
Location: Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Participating Teams: Gonzaga, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Providence, Davidson
Schedule, How to Watch
Wednesday, November 27
Game 1: Louisville vs. Indiana, 12pm on ESPN
Game 2: West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 2:30pm on ESPN/2
Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Providence, 5pm on ESPN2
Game 4: Davidson vs. Arizona, 7:30pm on ESPN2
Thursday, November 28
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12pm on ESPN
Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2:30pm on ESPN2
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5pm on ESPN
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30pm on ESPN2
Friday, November 29
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 11am on ESPN2
Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3pm on ESPN2
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 5:30pm on ESPN
Game 12: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8, 8:30pm on ESPN2
ESPN Events Invitational
Dates: November 28-29
Location: State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Florida
Participating Teams: Florida, Wake Forest, Minnesota, Wichita State
Schedule, How to Watch
Thursday, November 28
Game 1: Minnesota vs. Wichita State, 12pm on ESPN2
Game 2: Florida vs. Wake Forest, 2:30pm on ESPN
Friday, November 29
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1pm on ESPN2
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:30pm on ESPN
Rady Children's Invitational
Dates: November 28-29
Location: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
Participating Teams: Purdue, NC State, Ole Miss, BYU
Schedule, How to Watch
Thursday, November 28
Game 1: Purdue vs. NC State, 3pm on FS1
Game 2: BYU vs. Ole Miss, 5:30pm on FS1
Friday, November 29
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30pm on FOX
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6pm on FOX
Arizona Tipoff - Cactus Division
Dates: November 28-29
Location: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Participating Teams: Arizona, Northwestern, Mississippi State, UNLV
Schedule, How to Watch
Thursday, November 28
Game 1: Northwestern vs. Butler, 7pm on CBS Sports Network
Game 2: Mississippi State vs. UNLV, 9:30pm on CBS Sports Network
Friday, November 29
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7pm on CBS Sports Network
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9:30pm on CBS Sports Network
Acrisure Invitational
Dates: November 28-29
Location: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
Participating Teams: TCU, Santa Clara, Washington, Colorado State
Schedule, How to Watch
Thursday, November 28
Game 1: TCU vs. Santa Clara, 4pm on truTV
Game 2: Washington vs. Colorado State, 6:30pm on truTV
Friday, November 29
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2pm on truTV
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30pm on truTV
Acrisure Classic
Dates: November 28-29
Location: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
Participating Teams: USC, Saint Mary's, New Mexico, Arizona State
Schedule, How to Watch
Thursday, November 28
Game 1: USC vs. Saint Mary's, 9pm on truTV
Game 2: New Mexico vs. Arizona State, 11:30pm on truTV
Friday, November 29
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9:30pm on truTV
Game 4: Loser Game 1, vs. Loser Game 2, 12am on truTV
Fort Myers Tip-Off - Beach Division
Dates: November 25-27
Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Participating Teams: Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Xavier
Schedule, How to Watch
Monday, November 25th
Game 1: Michigan vs. Virginia Tech, 6pm on FS1
Game 2: Xavier vs. South Carolina, 8:30pm on FS1
Wednesday, November 27th
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6pm on FS1
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8:30pm on FS1