College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings

College football bowl season has arrived, which means the Bowl Challenge Cup is up for grabs again. The Bowl Challenge Cup is a competition between the FBS conferences and the conference that has the highest winning percentage in bowl games wins the Challenge. Note: all College Football Playoff games, excluding the National Championship Game, will count towards the Bowl Challenge Cup.

See below to track the records of each conference throughout the college football bowl season to see which conference will win the 2024-2025 Bowl Challenge Cup and see further below for the final scores of each bowl game.

American Athletic (AAC): 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (8): Army, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, South Florida, UTSA, Tulane

Atlantic Coast (ACC): 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (13): Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Big 12: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (8): Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big Ten: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (11): Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers, USC, Washington

Conference USA: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (4): Jacksonville State, Liberty, Sam Houston, Western Kentucky

Mid-American (MAC): 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (7): Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West (MWC): 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (4): Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV

Southeastern (SEC): 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (12): Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Sun Belt: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (8): Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana-Lafayette, Marshall, South Alabama, Texas State

Independent**: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (2): UConn, Notre Dame

PAC-12**: 0-0

Wins:
Losses:
Teams still to play (1): Washington State

**Not eligible to win the Bowl Challenge Cup due to having less than three teams.

See the full college football schedule below, updated with final scores after the conclusion of each game:

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 14th at 12pm ET on ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

Saturday, December 14th at 9pm ET on ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 17th at 9pm ET on ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Memphis vs. West Virginia

Boca Raton Bowl

Wednesday, December 18th at 5:30pm ET on ESPN
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

Art of Sport LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 18th at 9pm ET on ESPN
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
California vs. UNLV

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Thursday, December 19th at 7pm ET on ESPN2
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Friday, December 20th at 12pm ET on ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 20th at 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Tulane vs. Florida

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 23rd at 11am ET on ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Monday, December 23rd at 2:30pm ET on ESPN
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Hawai'i Bowl

Tuesday, December 24th at 8pm ET on ESPN
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i
South Florida vs. San Jose State

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Thursday, December 26th at 2pm ET on ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
Pittsburgh vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26th at 5:30pm ET on ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Rutgers vs. Kansas State

68 Ventures Bowl

Thursday, December 26th at 9pm ET on ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Oklahoma vs. Navy

Birmingham Bowl

Friday, December 27th at 3:30pm ET on ESPN
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27th at 7pm ET on ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27th at 8pm ET on FOX
Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California
Syracuse vs. Washington State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27th at 10:30pm ET on ESPN
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Texas A&M vs. USC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 11am ET on ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
UConn vs. North Carolina

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 12pm ET on ABC
Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York
Boston College vs. Nebraska

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 2:15pm ET on ESPN
University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Louisiana vs. TCU

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 3:30pm ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Iowa State vs. Miami

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 4:30pm ET on The CW Network
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Miammi (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 5:45pm ET on ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
East Carolina vs. NC State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 7:30pm ET on ABC
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
BYU vs. Colorado

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28th at 9:15pm ET on ESPN
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Marshall vs. Army

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Monday, December 30th at 2:30pm ET on ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Iowa vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tuesday, December 31st at 12pm ET on ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Alabama vs. Michigan

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Tuesday, December 31st at 2pm ET on CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas
Louisville vs. Washington

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Tuesday, December 31st at 3pm ET on ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
South Carolina vs. Illinois

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31st at 3:30pm ET on ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston
Baylor vs. LSU

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl [CFP Quarterfinal]

Tuesday, December 31st at 7:30pm ET on ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Boise State vs. TBD

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl [CFP Quarterfinal]

Wednesday, January 1st at 1pm ET on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
Arizona State vs. TBD

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential [CFP Quarterfinal]

Wednesday, January 1st at 5pm ET on ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Oregon vs. TBD

Allstate Sugar Bowl [CFP Quarterfinal]

Wednesday, January 1st at 8:45pm ET on ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Georgia vs. TBD

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Thursday, January 2nd at 7:30pm ET on ESPN
EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida
Duke vs. Ole Miss

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Friday, January 3rd at 4pm ET on ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas
North Texas vs. Texas State

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Friday, January 3rd at 7:30pm ET on ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Bahamas Bowl presented by Atlantis Resorts

Saturday, January 4th at 11am ET on ESPN2
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas
Buffalo vs. Liberty

Capital One Orange Bowl [CFP Semifinal]

Thursday, January 9th at 7:30pm ET on ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
TBD vs. TBD

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic [CFP Semifinal]

Friday, January 10th at 7:30pm ET on ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
TBD vs. TBD

