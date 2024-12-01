College Football Conference Championship Games Set
The 2024 college football regular season has officially come to an end and Championship Week is upon us. The matchups for every conference championship have been set and there will certainly be some good games to watch next weekend. Of course, there are major College Football Playoff implications and bowl game significance for many of the conference title games, but bragging rights and some serious hardware are on the line across the board.
Here is the full schedule and matchups for each Division I FBS college football conference championship game (all times Eastern):
Conference USA Championship
Matchup: Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Jacksonville State (8-4)
Date/Time: Friday, December 6th at 7pm ET
Location: AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama
How to Watch: CBS Sports Network
Mountain West Championship
Matchup: UNLV (10-2) vs. Boise State (11-1)
Date/Time: Friday, December 6th at 8pm ET
Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
How to Watch: FOX
American Athletic Championship
Matchup: Tulane (9-3) vs. Army (10-1)
Date/Time: Friday, December 6th at 8pm ET
Location: Michie Stadium in West Point, New York
How to Watch: ABC
Big 12 Championship
Matchup: Iowa State (10-2) vs. Arizona State (10-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 12pm ET
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
How to Watch: ABC
MAC Championship
Matchup: Ohio (9-3) vs. Miami-Ohio (8-4)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 12pm ET
Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch: ESPN
SEC Championship
Matchup: Georgia (10-2) vs. Texas (11-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 4pm ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
How to Watch: ABC
Sun Belt Championship
Matchup: Marshall (9-3) vs. Louisiana (10-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 7:30pm ET
Location: Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana
How to Watch: ESPN
Big Ten Championship
Matchup: Penn State (11-1) vs. Oregon (12-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 8pm ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
How to Watch: CBS
ACC Championship
Matchup: Clemson (9-3) vs. SMU (11-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 8pm ET
Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
How to Watch: ABC
There used to be 10 conference championship games in FBS college football, but with the PAC-12 being reduced to just two teams, there is no longer a formal championship game for that conference. The lone remaining members of the "PAC-2" - Oregon State and Washington State - played in an informal conference title game last week with Oregon State prevailing over Washington State 41-38.