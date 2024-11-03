Five Bold Predictions for the 2024-2025 UVA Women's Basketball Season
The 2024-2025 college basketball season is upon us. With year three of the Coach Mox era about to begin, let's make some bold predictions for the 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season:
#1: The Hoos will be 12-1 when they take on an elite Notre Dame team
The non-conference schedule begins Monday with American, followed by a tough road game against #10 Oklahoma, picked fourth in the stacked SEC. This will be a big early test for the Wahoos. While I’m not predicting 13-0, the schedule looks favorable after Oklahoma, with a stretch of games where the Hoos should be big favorites. Washington State and Auburn are both winnable games and the ACC opener against Boston College is manageable as well. As an attendee of the Wofford loss last year, I know better than to take any of these games for granted, but there is a great chance for Coach Mox’s squad to get off to a hot start and set up a massive clash before New Year's against the No. 6 Fighting Irish.
#2: Kymora Johnson will be first team all ACC
Wahoo fans know that the Mo Show is the real deal in Charlottesville. After a stellar freshman season, Johnson is poised to take another leap. Though she ranked 10th in preseason ACC player of the year voting, I expect she’ll finish in the top five. With a year under Coach Mox and stronger chemistry with teammates like Paris Clark and Olivia McGhee, Johnson is set to become a national star. I’m going to be bold here and predict 20 points and seven assists per game this year.
#3: Latasha Lattimore will be this team’s X factor
While Kymora may be the MVP, I think a newcomer will play a crucial role this season. With Cam Taylor, Sam Brunelle, and London Clarkson gone, UVA's already undersized team is in dire need of a physical presence. Lattimore will provide that and more. At an athletic 6'4, Lattimore will thrive in UVA’s up-tempo offense, capitalizing on fast break opportunities like we saw in the Blue-White scrimmage. In order to take the next step, this team will need to assert itself in the paint and I predict that Lattimore will do just that. Keep an eye on Lattimore if she gets an open lane to the rim, as Coach Mox has been talking up her ability to dunk.
#4: The Hoos will be top three in attendance in the ACC
This prediction is going to rely on the incredible fans of UVA women’s basketball. The Hoos were 5th last year in attendance, which is pretty impressive for a 16-16 squad. The all-time season ticket sales record has already been broken and the Cavaliers seem to be on track to average 6,000 fans or more this year. This team is incredibly fun to watch and JPJ should be packed for these women. Feeling down on UVA sports? Look no further than this team, as there is plenty of space on the Coach Mox bandwagon. Surely the Wahoos can pass that other school in Blacksburg this year.
#5: UVA Women will win a game in the NCAA tournament
If making the NCAA tournament seems bold, here’s an even bigger call: In year three under Coach Mox, I predict UVA will enter as a 9 or 10 seed, exceed ACC expectations, and pull off a first-round upset. This team is a squad that you do not want to see in March. With four ranked wins last year, including an instant classic against Virginia Tech, this team can hang with anyone. The key will be avoiding the head scratching losses that have plagued this team the last two years. I expect much more consistency this season and can’t wait to see this team in action on Monday.
Virginia women's basketball will open the season against American on Monday, November 4th at 7pm at John Paul Jones Arena and the game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
