2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll: Clemson Favored to Win ACC Title Again
The 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released on Tuesday, revealing the results of the media vote predicting the ACC's order of finish in the 2022 college football season.
For the fifth-consecutive season and eighth time in the last 10 seasons, Clemson was selected as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 ACC Championship with 103 first-place votes. The Tigers also received 111 first-place votes to win the Atlantic division.
NC State had 38 first-place votes to be the overall ACC Champion and was picked to finish second in the Atlantic with 44 first-place votes. Miami was voted the preseason champion of the Coastal Division with 98-first place votes with Pittsburgh in second with 38 first-place votes.
Behind Clemson (103) and NC State (38), the other teams to receive first-place votes as the overall ACC Champion were Miami (8), Wake Forest (4), Pittsburgh (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1).
Read More
The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was developed using ballots from attending media at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte last week.
ACC Preseason Poll
(164 total votes)
Overall Champion
Clemson - 103
NC State - 38
Miami - 8
Wake Forest - 4
Pitt – 3
Virginia - 3
Florida State - 2
North Carolina - 2
Boston College - 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson (111) - 1,080
NC State (44) - 959
Wake Forest (6) - 783
Louisville - 591
Florida State (2) - 509
Boston College (1) - 469
Syracuse - 201
Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Miami (98) – 1,036
Pitt (38) - 911
North Carolina (18) - 823
Virginia (6) - 667
Virginia Tech (3) - 592
Georgia Tech (1) - 343
Duke - 220