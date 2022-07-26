Skip to main content

2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll: Clemson Favored to Win ACC Title Again

See who is predicted to win the ACC Atlantic and Coastal divisions in 2022
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 ACC Football Preseason Poll was released on Tuesday, revealing the results of the media vote predicting the ACC's order of finish in the 2022 college football season. 

For the fifth-consecutive season and eighth time in the last 10 seasons, Clemson was selected as the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 ACC Championship with 103 first-place votes. The Tigers also received 111 first-place votes to win the Atlantic division.

NC State had 38 first-place votes to be the overall ACC Champion and was picked to finish second in the Atlantic with 44 first-place votes. Miami was voted the preseason champion of the Coastal Division with 98-first place votes with Pittsburgh in second with 38 first-place votes. 

Behind Clemson (103) and NC State (38), the other teams to receive first-place votes as the overall ACC Champion were Miami (8), Wake Forest (4), Pittsburgh (3), Virginia (3), Florida State (2), North Carolina (2), and Boston College (1). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 2022 ACC Preseason Poll was developed using ballots from attending media at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte last week. 

ACC Preseason Poll
(164 total votes)

Overall Champion
Clemson - 103
NC State - 38
Miami - 8
Wake Forest - 4
Pitt – 3
Virginia - 3
Florida State - 2
North Carolina - 2
Boston College - 1

Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson (111) - 1,080
NC State (44) - 959
Wake Forest (6) - 783
Louisville - 591
Florida State (2) - 509
Boston College (1) - 469
Syracuse - 201

Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Miami (98) – 1,036
Pitt (38) - 911
North Carolina (18) - 823
Virginia (6) - 667
Virginia Tech (3) - 592
Georgia Tech (1) - 343
Duke - 220

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson and tight end Grant Misch celebrate a touchdown against Illinois.
Football

Virginia Football Picked to Finish Fourth in ACC Coastal in Preseason Poll

By Matt Newton34 minutes ago
Trey Green, Mokan Elite basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Point Guard Trey Green

By Matt Newton14 hours ago
Emma Weyant, Virginia Cavaliers swimming & diving
All Sports

Virginia Swimmer Emma Weyant Transfers to Florida

By Matt NewtonJul 25, 2022 1:22 PM EDT
Nick Jackson, Virginia Cavaliers linebacker
Football

UVA Football: Jackson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Matt NewtonJul 25, 2022 11:36 AM EDT
Freddie Dilione basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 10 for Four-Star Freddie Dilione

By Matt NewtonJul 25, 2022 4:05 AM EDT
Leah Boggs, Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Leah Boggs | UVA Softball

By Kathleen BoyceJul 24, 2022 7:50 PM EDT
Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard and Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett
Basketball

Virginia and Maryland Battling for Top Basketball Recruits

By Matt Newton14 hours ago
Ben Smiley III, Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Players Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2022

By Matt NewtonJul 24, 2022 9:59 AM EDT