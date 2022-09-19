ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday morning that the Virginia football game at Duke on Saturday, October 1st, will have a kickoff time of 7:30pm.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

UVA's next game at Syracuse on Friday, September 23rd will kickoff at 7pm on ESPN. Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, October 8th vs. Louisville

Saturday, October 29th vs. Miami

Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina

Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, November 10th vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Volleyball Goes 2-1 in Home Tournament, Off to Best Start Since 2004

Former Wahoo Ryan Conrad Leads Waterdogs to PLL Championship

Thrilling Comeback Lifts No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

Five Observations From Virginia's Win Over Old Dominion

UVA Women's Soccer Rallies From Two-Goal Deficit to Beat No. 2 UNC