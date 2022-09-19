Skip to main content
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Announces Kickoff Time for Virginia at Duke Football Game

UVA will take on Duke in Durham at 7:30pm on Saturday, October 1st
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday morning that the Virginia football game at Duke on Saturday, October 1st, will have a kickoff time of 7:30pm. 

The game will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks. 

UVA's next game at Syracuse on Friday, September 23rd will kickoff at 7pm on ESPN. Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm. 

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced: 

Saturday, October 8th vs. Louisville
Saturday, October 29th vs. Miami
Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina
Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 10th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

