ACC Football Week 11: Preview and Scoreboard

The Atlantic Coast Conference was essentially eliminated from College Football Playoff contention in week 10, as Wake Forest’s undefeated season came to an end with a 58-55 loss at North Carolina. Not all is lost for the Demon Deacons, though, as they are still very much on track to go to the ACC Championship Game, since the UNC loss did not count towards their conference record. NC State remained one game behind Wake in the standings, setting up a showdown between the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack on Saturday night with first place in the Atlantic Division on the line. On the other side of the conference, Pittsburgh struggled early, but eventually pulled away from Duke to remain in first place in the ACC Coastal. Pitt faces a tough test with UNC coming to Heinz Field this week. Several other ACC teams look to secure bowl eligibility heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

There are eight ACC games this weekend, six of which are matchups between conference opponents.

Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week 11 and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Thursday, 7:30pm: North Carolina (5-4, 3-3 ACC) at No. 21 Pittsburgh (7-2, 4-1 ACC), ESPN

Preview: UNC looks to build on its huge win over Wake Forest last week by knocking off another ranked opponent. Pittsburgh looks to secure its position at the top of the ACC Coastal Division. There is sure to be some offensive fireworks in this one, as both teams bring in elite quarterback play with Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett.

Prediction: North Carolina 42, Pittsburgh 51

Saturday, 12pm: UConn (1-8) at Clemson (6-3), ACC Network

Preview: Clemson’s offense has improved marginally as of late, as the Tigers have put up 30 points in each of their last two games, both wins against Atlantic rivals Florida State and Louisville. Before Clemson finishes the regular season against No. 12 Wake Forest and on the road against South Carolina, the Tigers get one last tune-up game to try to get their offense operating at a higher level.

Prediction: UConn 3, Clemson 45

Saturday, 12pm: Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at Louisville (4-5, 2-4 ACC), ESPN3

Preview: Momentum certainly favors Syracuse in this matchup. The Orange have won back-to-back games, while the Cardinals have lost four of their last five games. Both teams still have a chance at bowl eligibility, but this game is essentially a must-win for both. Louisville needs to win two out of its last three games against Syracuse, Duke, and Kentucky to become bowl eligible. Syracuse needs just one win to reach a bowl game, but the Orange are slated to play at No. 16 NC State and at home against No. 21 Pittsburgh to end the season.

Prediction: Syracuse 27, Louisville 31

Saturday, 3:30pm: Boston College (5-4, 1-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech (3-6, 2-5 ACC), ESPN3

Preview: Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak and got its first ACC win of the season as the Eagles smothered Virginia Tech in a 17-3 victory last week. BC needs one more win to become bowl eligible and the Eagles would certainly like to secure its postseason fate this weekend with games against Florida State and Wake Forest left on the schedule. Georgia Tech still technically has a chance to go 6-6, but the Yellow Jackets would need to beat Boston College, then win at No. 9 Notre Dame and at home against No. 1 Georgia, which is… unlikely to say the least.

Prediction: Boston College 23, Georgia Tech 20

Saturday, 3:30pm: Duke (3-6, 0-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-5, 2-3 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: Both the Blue Devils and the Hokies hobble into this game desperately needing a win. Duke is on a five-game losing streak and has not won a game since capping off a three-game win streak with a victory over Kansas on September 25th. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has lost four out of its last five games and is now at risk of bowl ineligibility this season. The Hokies put up only three points in last week’s 17-3 loss at Boston College, but the Blue Devils have given up at least 45 points in each of their last three games.

Prediction: Duke 10, Virginia Tech 24

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 9 Notre Dame (8-1) at Virginia (6-3), ABC

Preview: Virginia and Notre Dame square off for the third time in the last six years in a primetime matchup on Saturday night. The Cavaliers have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Fighting Irish, but they will likely need every bit of it and more in order to make up for what Notre Dame will likely do to UVA’s substandard defense. It is still unclear if Brennan Armstrong (ribs) will start at quarterback for Virginia. Upsetting Notre Dame will be a tall task for the Hoos no matter who starts at quarterback.

Prediction: Notre Dame 56, Virginia 45

Saturday, 7:30pm: No. 16 NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC) at No. 12 Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: In all likelihood, this game will determine the ACC Atlantic Champion. Wake Forest lost for the first time this season in a 58-55 shootout at North Carolina last week. But, the game does not officially count as an ACC game, so Wake’s conference record remains an unblemished 5-0. After losing at Miami by one point on October 23rd, NC State has bounced back to win back-to-back games against Louisville and Florida State, putting the Wolfpack in position to take over first place in the Atlantic if they are able to knock off the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

Prediction: NC State 35, Wake Forest 38

Mendenhall: Jay Woolfolk Bears Similarities to Brennan Armstrong

Brennan Armstrong Named Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

Mendenhall: Virginia “Planning” on Brennan Armstrong Playing on Saturday

Brennan Armstrong Gives Cautiously Optimistic Injury Update

What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Men’s Basketball Officially Signs One of its Best Recruiting Classes Ever

Tony Bennett: Virginia Remains Confident in Armaan Franklin’s Shooting

Virginia Goes Ice Cold, Drops Season Opener to Navy 66-58

Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

Watch: Virginia Basketball Fans Return to John Paul Jones Arena