ACC Football Week 10: Preview and Scoreboard

In week 9, the collision course for an ACC title game between Wake Forest and Pittsburgh went slightly astray, as the Panthers lost their first conference game of the year in a 38-34 defeat at home against Miami. Pittsburgh still controls its own destiny in the ACC Coastal, however, and Wake Forest remained unbeaten at the top of the Atlantic with a 5-0 record in ACC play after crushing Duke 45-7. Both of those division leaders hit the road this week to continue their push towards the ACC Championship Game.

There are six ACC games this weekend, each of which are matchups between conference opponents. Virginia and Syracuse are idle this week.

Read on for a preview of each ACC football game taking place in week ten and make sure to come back to this page for updates on all the action from around the conference.

Friday, 7:30pm: Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College (4-4, 0-4 ACC), ESPN2

Preview: Both Virginia Tech and Boston College began their seasons with strong starts through the first four games of the year. The Hokies won three out of their first four games, while the Eagles won four in a row to start the year. Each team was considered a strong contender for their respective ACC division titles. Since then, Virginia Tech has lost three out of its last four games and Boston College is winless in four ACC games this season. Both teams will look to take a crucial step towards bowl eligibility when they meet in Chestnut Hill.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 20, Boston College 14

Saturday, 12pm: No. 9 Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0 ACC) at North Carolina (4-4, 3-3 ACC), ABC

Preview: The unbeaten Demon Deacons came in at No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which means that the CFP committee has even more respect for what Wake Forest has accomplished in its 8-0 start to the season than the Associated Press, which ranked the Deacs at No. 10. Wake has to get through a tough stretch of four games in order to complete the undefeated season, including three road games and a home game against No. 19 NC State next week. Before then, Wake goes to Chapel Hill for a matchup with North Carolina, who is coming off of a 44-34 loss at Notre Dame. Including the game at Notre Dame last week, four of UNC’s last five games are against ranked opponents, and three of those games are on the road. North Carolina will need to knock off at least one of those ranked opponents in order to become bowl eligible.

Prediction: Wake Forest 56, North Carolina 48

Saturday, 12pm: No. 25 Pittsburgh (6-2, 3-1 ACC) at Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: Pittsburgh’s ACC Championship aspirations took a serious blow when the Panthers suffered a 38-34 loss at home to Miami last week. Pitt still controls its own destiny in the Coastal division, however, and the Panthers can return to the ACC title game for the first time since 2018 by winning out. To start, Pittsburgh travels to Durham to play Duke, who has lost its last two games by a combined 93-7 margin.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 54, Duke 13

Saturday, 12:30pm: Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4 ACC) at Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC), ESPN3

Preview: After nearly knocking off UNC in a three-point loss at Chapel Hill, Tyler Van Dyke has led the Miami Hurricanes to back-to-back gutsy victories over ranked opponents. Miami took down NC State 31-30 at home and then pulled off the 38-34 upset over the Panthers in Pittsburgh last week. Up next, the Canes look to get above .500 for the first time all season as they host Georgia Tech, who is coming off of a pair of single-digit losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 20, Miami 35

Saturday, 4pm: No. 19 NC State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) at Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: The Wolf Pack are still very much in the hunt for the ACC Atlantic Championship. NC State’s showdown with Wake Forest next Saturday will likely determine the Atlantic Champion. Before then, however, NC State must survive a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State, who just had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 30-20 loss at Clemson. The Seminoles are playing much better football than they were in early stages of the season and the Wolf Pack would do well not to underestimate them.

Prediction: NC State 31, Florida State 24

Saturday, 7:30pm: Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC), ACC Network

Preview: Clemson picked up a double-digit ACC win for the first time this season by defeating Florida State 30-20 last week. That was also the most the Tigers have scored since putting up 49 against South Carolina State in the second week of the season. As Clemson looks to clinch bowl eligibility, the Tigers will have their hands full against Malik Cunningham in Louisville this week. The Cardinals have lost three out of their last four games, but two of those losses came by a combined four points. This should be an entertaining matchup in Louisville on Saturday night.

Prediction: Clemson 28, Louisville 26

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Bennett Speaks on Kihei Clark’s Offseason Improvements as a Shooter

Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

UVA Defense Exposed by BYU in 66-49 Shootout Loss, Armstrong Exits with Rib Injury

Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny