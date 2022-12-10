Antonio Clary Receives Invite to Tropical Bowl All-Star Game

Virginia senior safety Antonio Clary has received an invite to the Tropical Bowl, a college football all-star game held January 21st at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

A 6'0" safety from Jacksonville, Florida, Clary has appeared in 33 games, including 13 starts, over the last four seasons at Virginia. In 2022, Clary appeared in only eight games, but had the best season of his career, recording 56 total tackles, 31 of which were solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception. Clary was a key part of the drastically-improved UVA secondary, a group which was perhaps the biggest strength for the Cavaliers this season.

The Tropical Bowl is played annually in mid-January at the conclusion of SPIRAL "Bowl Week", a week-long camp and showcase that features the top college football seniors and is attended by several NFL scouts and general managers. It is unclear if Clary will accept the invitation, as he is a senior but still has a year of eligibility remaining if he wants to come back for another season. Clary received a bachelor's degree in history with a minor in African & American Studies in May 2022 and is currently pursuing a master's degree in Educational Psychology.

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and cornerback Anthony Johnson have both been invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 4th in Mobile, Alabama. Wicks and Johnson have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

