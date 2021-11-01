Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

The Virginia quarterback was one of 15 players named a semifinalist for Collegiate Player of the Year

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for Collegiate Player of the Year were released on Monday and Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was one of 15 college football players in the country to make the list.

Armstrong is currently the national leader in passing yards, total yards, and points scored. Armstrong is one of four ACC players on the list of Maxwell Award semifinalists, joining Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, and Syracuse's Sean Tucker.

Voting for the Maxwell Award will take place from November 2nd through November 20th by the Maxwell Football Club. Three finalists will be announced on November 23rd and then the Maxwell Award will be presented as part of the College Football Awards Show on ESPN on December 9th.

