Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

    The Virginia quarterback was one of 15 players named a semifinalist for Collegiate Player of the Year
    Author:

    The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award for Collegiate Player of the Year were released on Monday and Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was one of 15 college football players in the country to make the list. 

    Armstrong is currently the national leader in passing yards, total yards, and points scored. Armstrong is one of four ACC players on the list of Maxwell Award semifinalists, joining Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, and Syracuse's Sean Tucker. 

    Voting for the Maxwell Award will take place from November 2nd through November 20th by the Maxwell Football Club. Three finalists will be announced on November 23rd and then the Maxwell Award will be presented as part of the College Football Awards Show on ESPN on December 9th. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. BYU

    ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny

    No. 1 UVA Women’s Soccer Draws Against No. 3 Florida State 1-1, Hoos Win ACC Regular Season Championship

    Isiah Thomas Compares Ralph Sampson to Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Joe Harris Becomes Nets’ All-Time Leader in Three-Pointers Made

    Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

    5 minutes ago
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    UVA Volleyball Fights Hard, but Drops Another Close Match to Wake Forest

    3 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers swimming and diving
    All Sports

    UVA Swim & Dive Sweeps Army in Home Opener

    Oct 31, 2021
    Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football vs. BYU Cougars
    Football

    Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. BYU

    Oct 31, 2021
    Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football vs BYU Cougars
    Football

    UVA Defense Exposed by BYU in 66-49 Shootout Loss, Armstrong Exits with Rib Injury

    Oct 31, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny

    Oct 30, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer
    All Sports

    UVA Men’s Soccer Loses a Heartbreaker in Overtime Against No. 13 Duke

    Oct 30, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    UVA Volleyball Loses Heartbreaking Five-Set Match to Virginia Tech

    Oct 30, 2021