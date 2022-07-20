Brennan Armstrong Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Armstrong is racking up the preseason award watch lists. On Tuesday, 35 of college football's best quarterbacks were placed on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and Virginia's Brennan Armstrong was one of them.

This marks the second day in a row that Armstrong was named to the watch list for a preseason award. On Monday, Armstrong and UVA teammate Dontayvion Wicks were included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Davey O'Brien Award is given to the best college football quarterback in the country. Named after legendary TCU quarterback Davey O'Brien, the award has been presented annually to the nation's best quarterback since 1981. The midseason watch list of contenders for the award will be revealed on October 18th and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the season.

Brennan Armstrong was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award in 2021.

