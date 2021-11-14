Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Brennan Armstrong OUT for Virginia's Game Against Notre Dame

    Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong (ribs) will not play vs. Notre Dame, freshman Jay Woolfolk will start at quarterback for the Cavaliers
    Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (ribs) will not play in UVA's game against Notre Dame on Saturday night at Scott Stadium. Armstrong was not among Virginia's quarterbacks warming up in full pads about half an hour before the beginning of the game. When Virginia introduced its starting lineup, Jay Woolfolk was listed as the starting quarterback. 

    Armstrong suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter of Virginia's 66-49 loss at BYU on October 30th and did not return. Through the last two weeks (Virginia had a bye last week), UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall did not provide an update on the severity of the injury or details about Armstrong's timetable for a return. Mendenhall indicated that the team would wait until game time to make a decision, giving Armstrong "every opportunity" to play if possible. 

    Armstrong participated in Virginia's preliminary warmups over an hour before the game started in sweatpants and cleats, but he threw only short passes and seemed to not be throwing very hard. After a few minutes, Armstrong left the field without joining the other Virginia quarterbacks warming up with the UVA receivers. 

    Without Armstrong, the Cavaliers will turn to true freshman quarterback Jay Woolfolk against the No. 9 Fighting Irish. 

    The 5'11" freshman Woolfolk will make his first career start on Saturday night after appearing in just three games and attempting only six passes all season. 

    Football

