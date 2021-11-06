Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    Brennan Armstrong Gives Cautiously Optimistic Injury Update

    Armstrong told CBS that he was "feeling better", but did not give details on his return to play
    Author:

    The entirety of the Virginia football fanbase has been waiting with bated breath for any news of Brennan Armstrong's injury status, as the nation's leading passer suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's game against BYU. Bronco Mendenhall and the UVA football program have been tight-lipped about Armstrong's condition throughout the bye week. 

    On Saturday, Brennan Armstrong finally provided some semblance of an update, but it was expectedly devoid of details on his status or his return to play. CBS 19's Danielle Stein caught up with Armstrong at the BurgerFi grand opening in Charlottesville on Saturday. When asked about his injury, Armstrong gave a cautiously optimistic, but vague response. 

    "From the hit to now, I'm 100% a lot better than that, so I'm all good," Armstrong told Stein. "I'll be fine, I mean I'm walking around, moving around... I'm out here doing this, so I'm alright." 

    While Armstrong expressed positivity surrounding the injury in his response, he also indicated that there was still a sense of uncertainty on the team regarding who would start at quarterback moving forward. 

    Read More

    "We're gonna be good no matter who's out there," Armstrong said. "I'm not worried about it at all." 

    This was far from the concrete answer we were looking for, but it was certainly good to see Armstrong out and about and more importantly, in seemingly high spirits about his condition. 

    Check out our full story on what the Virginia football team will look like if Armstrong is not able to play moving forward: What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

    Check out the latest Virginia football storylines

    Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

    ACC Football Week 10: Preview and Scoreboard

    Top Five Plays of Virginia vs. BYU

    ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster

    Virginia Women’s Soccer and Field Hockey to Play for ACC Championships

    Ordonez Goal Sends No. 1 Virginia Past Clemson 1-0 in ACC Semifinals

    Virginia Field Hockey Takes Down Top-Seeded Louisville via Shootout in ACC Semifinals

    Diana Ordonez Wins ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Steve Swanson Named Coach of the Year

    Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

    Brennan Armstrong, Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Gives Cautiously Optimistic Injury Update

    just now
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer and field hockey
    All Sports

    Virginia Women’s Soccer and Field Hockey to Play for ACC Championships

    1 hour ago
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    Virginia Volleyball Drops Home Match to Boston College in Four Sets

    3 hours ago
    Diana Ordonez, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Ordonez Goal Sends No. 1 Virginia Past Clemson 1-0 in ACC Semifinals

    19 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster

    21 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    Virginia Field Hockey Takes Down Top-Seeded Louisville via Shootout in ACC Semifinals

    23 hours ago
    Diana Ordonez, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    Diana Ordonez Wins ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Steve Swanson Named Coach of the Year

    Nov 4, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    UVA Field Hockey Downs Boston College 2-0 in ACC Quarterfinals

    Nov 4, 2021