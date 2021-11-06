Brennan Armstrong Gives Cautiously Optimistic Injury Update
The entirety of the Virginia football fanbase has been waiting with bated breath for any news of Brennan Armstrong's injury status, as the nation's leading passer suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's game against BYU. Bronco Mendenhall and the UVA football program have been tight-lipped about Armstrong's condition throughout the bye week.
On Saturday, Brennan Armstrong finally provided some semblance of an update, but it was expectedly devoid of details on his status or his return to play. CBS 19's Danielle Stein caught up with Armstrong at the BurgerFi grand opening in Charlottesville on Saturday. When asked about his injury, Armstrong gave a cautiously optimistic, but vague response.
"From the hit to now, I'm 100% a lot better than that, so I'm all good," Armstrong told Stein. "I'll be fine, I mean I'm walking around, moving around... I'm out here doing this, so I'm alright."
While Armstrong expressed positivity surrounding the injury in his response, he also indicated that there was still a sense of uncertainty on the team regarding who would start at quarterback moving forward.
"We're gonna be good no matter who's out there," Armstrong said. "I'm not worried about it at all."
This was far from the concrete answer we were looking for, but it was certainly good to see Armstrong out and about and more importantly, in seemingly high spirits about his condition.
