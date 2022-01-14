Brennan Armstrong Announces He Will Return to Virginia for Another Season

The Virginia quarterback announced he is returning to UVA in 2022 in a social media post

Brennan Armstrong will return for another season as Virginia's starting quarterback, he announced in a video posted on social media on Thursday night.

Armstrong rewrote the record books at Virginia this season. His 4,449 passing yards, 4,700 total yards, and 31 passing touchdowns this season were all UVA program records. Armstrong is second at UVA in career passing yards (6,824), third in career total offense (7,720), and third in career passing touchdowns (51).

Armstrong submitted a request for an NFL evaluation back in early December, but ultimately decided to remain at Virginia for another season.

UVA's social media accounts had a bit of fun communicating that Armstrong would be coming back for another year.

Armstrong will look to build on his record-breaking season as Virginia football enters the Tony Elliott era in 2022.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

