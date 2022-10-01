CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football at Duke
Below you will find links to all of our preview coverage of Saturday night's matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils, including a complete preview of the game, how to watch or stream, injury reports, betting previews, and additional stories:
Game Preview
Game Preview: Virginia Football at Duke
How to watch, listen or stream
UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils
Injury Report and Depth Chart
Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game
Betting Lines and FPI matchup predictor
Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke
Player and Coach Video Previews
WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke
WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations
WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke
Storylines
Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke
Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"
