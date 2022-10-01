Skip to main content
CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football at Duke

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Links to all of our preview coverage of UVA at Duke all in one place

Below you will find links to all of our preview coverage of Saturday night's matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils, including a complete preview of the game, how to watch or stream, injury reports, betting previews, and additional stories: 

Game Preview

Game Preview: Virginia Football at Duke

How to watch, listen or stream

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Injury Report and Depth Chart

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

Betting Lines and FPI matchup predictor

Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke

Read More

Player and Coach Video Previews

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

Storylines

Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke

Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"

