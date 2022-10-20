Skip to main content

CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech

Links to all of our preview coverage of UVA at Georgia Tech all in one place
Below you will find links to all of the CavaliersNow preview coverage of Thursday night's ACC football matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, including a complete preview of the game, injury reports, details on how to watch, listen to, or stream the game, stat comparisons, and more:

Game Details

Game: Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta 

Date/Time: Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm

Game Preview

Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

How to watch, listen, or stream

How to Watch/Stream Virginia Football at Georgia Tech

Statistical comparisons

Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Stat Preview

Injury Report and Depth Chart

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech

Additional stories

Lavel Davis Jr. Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

UVA Football Midseason Awards: Seven Standout Cavaliers

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

