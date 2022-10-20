CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech
Below you will find links to all of the CavaliersNow preview coverage of Thursday night's ACC football matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, including a complete preview of the game, injury reports, details on how to watch, listen to, or stream the game, stat comparisons, and more:
Game Details
Game: Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC)
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta
Date/Time: Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm
Game Preview
Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
How to watch, listen, or stream
How to Watch/Stream Virginia Football at Georgia Tech
Statistical comparisons
Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Stat Preview
Read More
Injury Report and Depth Chart
Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech
