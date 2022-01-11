Chantilly RB Jack Griese Commits to Virginia

Running back Jack Griese announced his commitment to the Virginia football program on Tuesday morning in a social media post.

"Excited to announced that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia," Griese said in the post. "I'd like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for making this possible!"

Griese is a 6'0", 210-pound running back from Chantilly High School in northern Virginia. In his high school career, Griese played a multitude of positions for Chantilly as a Swiss Army knife player. He played running back, quarterback, and wide receiver and was named first team all-region and second team all-state as an all-purpose offensive player in his senior season in 2021.

Griese becomes the second in-state player to commit to Tony Elliott and the Virginia football program this week, joining Lynchburg wide receiver Eli Wood, who committed to UVA on Sunday.

