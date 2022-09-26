Chico Bennett Jr. Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Virginia senior Chico Bennett Jr. has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Bennett recorded two sacks and four total tackles as well as a fumble recovery to lead a stout UVA defensive effort against Syracuse on Friday. The Cavalier defense gave up only one touchdown in the game and held Syracuse to just 75 rushing yards. UVA held the Orange to 22 points on five trips to the red zone.
Bennett transferred to UVA from Georgia Tech in 2021, but did not appear in any games last season. He is having a breakout season in 2022, leading the Cavaliers with four sacks so far. Bennett has also recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
Chico Bennett Jr. is the first Cavalier to be named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week since Mandy Alonso earned the award last October following his outstanding performance in a win over Miami.
Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
Read More
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
Kickoff Time Set for Virginia's Homecomings Game Against Louisville
Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke
UVA Volleyball Drops Two Heartbreaking Five-Set Matches to Open ACC Play
Hopkins Scores 50th, UVA Women's Soccer Takes Down Louisville 2-0
Jelani Woods Catches Game-Winning Touchdown to Lift Colts Over Chiefs
UVA Men's Soccer Stuns No. 3 Syracuse Behind Afonso's Late Goal