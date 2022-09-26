Chico Bennett Jr. Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Virginia senior Chico Bennett Jr. has been named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Bennett recorded two sacks and four total tackles as well as a fumble recovery to lead a stout UVA defensive effort against Syracuse on Friday. The Cavalier defense gave up only one touchdown in the game and held Syracuse to just 75 rushing yards. UVA held the Orange to 22 points on five trips to the red zone.

Bennett transferred to UVA from Georgia Tech in 2021, but did not appear in any games last season. He is having a breakout season in 2022, leading the Cavaliers with four sacks so far. Bennett has also recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.

Chico Bennett Jr. is the first Cavalier to be named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week since Mandy Alonso earned the award last October following his outstanding performance in a win over Miami.

