Clemson Running Back Kobe Pace Transfers to Virginia

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pace ran for 793 yards and nine touchdowns over the last three seasons at Clemson
Things are starting to heat up for the Virginia Cavaliers in the transfer portal. UVA has picked up a fourth transfer commitment and this time, Tony Elliott has taken advantage of his Clemson connection. Kobe Pace, a junior running back from Clemson, announced his commitment to Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. 

A 5'10", 205-pound running back from Cedartown, Georgia, Pace entered the transfer portal on December 5th after three seasons at Clemson. Pace appeared in 28 games over the last three years, including a breakout sophomore season in which he rushed 104 times for 641 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns under Tony Elliott's Clemson offense in 2021.  He rushed 30 times for 77 yards and three touchdowns this season, but was limited to just eight games due to injury. 

For his Clemson career, Pace finished with 152 carries for 793 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scoring nine touchdowns,. He also hauled in 23 passes for 192 receiving yards and another touchdown. The highlight of Pace's career came in the 2021 season when he earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors after rushing for 191 yards in Clemson's win over No. 13 Wake Forest. 

Pace's commitment to Virginia reunites him with Tony Elliott, who recruited him out of high school and was his offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021. He comes to Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining. 

Kobe Pace is the fourth player to transfer to Virginia this offseason, joining offensive lineman Daijon Parkerquarterback Tony Muskett, and wide receiver Malik Washington.

Keep track of all of UVA's movements in the NCAA transfer portal here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Updates

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

