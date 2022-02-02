Virginia Signs Columbia DL Paul Akere on National Signing Day

National Signing Day 2022 got started with a bang on Wednesday morning as, along with other players who had previously declared their commitments to Virginia, the Cavaliers announced the signing of defensive lineman Paul Akere, a graduate transfer from Columbia.

Akere, a 6'4", 250-pound defensive lineman, appeared in 22 games at Columbia and started all 10 games at defensive end for the Lions in 2021. The Carrollton, Texas native was named a Second Team All-Ivy League selection in 2021 after recording 42 total tackles (27 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble. He announced he would be entering the transfer portal on December 2nd.

Akere ultimately chose Virginia over offers from Buffalo, Miami (Ohio), UAB, Rice, North Texas, Albany and Villanova.

Akere is the fourth player to transfer to Virginia from another program since Tony Elliott became head coach of the Cavaliers, joining Michigan State defensive end Jack Camper, Georgetown offensive lineman Mac Hollensteiner, and Dartmouth offensive lineman John Paul Flores.

