Former UVA Safety De'Vante Cross Signs With Green Bay Packers

Former UVA safety De'Vante Cross signed with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in need of reinforcements at the safety position. With four safeties out with various injuries, the team had only four available players at the position ahead of Tuesday's deadline at which each NFL team had to fill out an 85-player roster.

The Packers had four defensive backs work out for the team this week and one of them earned a spot on the roster. That one player was former UVA safety De'Vante Cross, who officially signed with the Packers on Tuesday.

Cross appeared in 59 games over five seasons at Virginia, including 34 starts. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native made 129 tackles in his career, 78 of them solo stops, and has seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, two sacks, and 21 passes defended.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Cross signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders, but was released by the team in mid-May. Cross impressed the Packers during workouts on Tuesday and made the team's 85-man roster at the deadline.

The signing of Cross comes at a critical time for the Packers, as they are participating in a joint practice against the Saints on Wednesday and have a preseason game against the Saints on Friday. Cross will look to continue to make an impression on the Packers over the next couple of weeks of preseason.

