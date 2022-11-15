Skip to main content
GoFundMe Verifies Fundraisers for Families of UVA Shooting Victims

See verified GoFundMe fundraisers for the families of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry
Multiple online fundraisers have been started on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe where people can donate money to the families of the victims of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia. GoFundMe has verified the following fundraisers on its platform, guaranteeing that any donated money will find its way directly to the families of the victims. 

Below you will find links to GoFundMe fundraisers for Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry: 

Lavel Davis Jr.

Devin Chandler

D'Sean Perry

