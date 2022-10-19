Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Virginia Football at Georgia Tech

How to watch, stream, and listen to the Virginia Cavaliers at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  
  

The Virginia Cavaliers travel to Atlanta on Thursday night for an ACC Coastal clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. See below for info on how to watch the game on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio, as well as other details about the matchup. 

Game: Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-1 ACC)

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Date/Time: Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm

TV Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Matt Barrie (Play-by-Play), Louis Riddick (Analyst), Harry Lyles (Sideline)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

How to listen: SiriusXM 137 or 194, SXM App 956 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: Georgia Tech -3

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction

Series History: The all-time series between Virginia and Georgia Tech is tied at 21-21-1. UVA won last year's meeting in Charlottesville 48-40, but Georgia Tech holds a 17-7 edge in the series in games played in Atlanta. 

