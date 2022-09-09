How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football
Virginia hits the road for the first time in 2022 to face a Big Ten opponent in Illinois, who is looking for some payback after suffering a lopsided loss at UVA last season. Read on for details about how to watch the Virginia Cavaliers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on TV or via live stream.
Game: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini
Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois
Date/Time: Saturday, September 10th at 4pm ET
TV Channel: ESNPU
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Read a full preview of the Virginia vs. Illinois game here: Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini
