How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

Virginia hits the road for the first time in 2022 to face a Big Ten opponent in Illinois, who is looking for some payback after suffering a lopsided loss at UVA last season. Read on for details about how to watch the Virginia Cavaliers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on TV or via live stream.

Game: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10th at 4pm ET

TV Channel: ESNPU

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Read a full preview of the Virginia vs. Illinois game here: Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated