Skip to main content
How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | College Football

How to watch or stream the Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini

Virginia hits the road for the first time in 2022 to face a Big Ten opponent in Illinois, who is looking for some payback after suffering a lopsided loss at UVA last season. Read on for details about how to watch the Virginia Cavaliers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on TV or via live stream. 

Game: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10th at 4pm ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TV Channel: ESNPU

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Read a full preview of the Virginia vs. Illinois game here: Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

In This Article (2)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Fighting Illini

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jared Wayne (5) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Football

ACC Football Score Updates: Week 2 Scoreboard

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) attempts the tackle in the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Game Preview: Virginia Cavaliers at Illinois Fighting Illini

By Matt Newton
Maya Carter (26) and the UVA women's soccer team celebrate after scoring a goal.
All Sports

Freshmen Lead No. 5 UVA Women's Soccer to 5-0 Win Over Oregon State

By Matt Newton
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong hands the ball off to running back Perris Jones during UVA's 34-17 victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Football

Four Questions for Virginia Football on the Road at Illinois

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett watches on during UVA's game against Georgia Tech.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Contacts Decommitted Players in Class of 2023

By Matt Newton
New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (37) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Pro Hoos

How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL - Week 1

By Matt Newton
Five-star forward TJ Power announces commitment to Duke basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Target TJ Power Commits to Duke

By Matt Newton
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott on the sidelines during the UVA football game against Richmond.
Football

Tony Elliott: "I should've kept my foot on the gas" before halftime against Richmond

By Matt Newton