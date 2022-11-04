Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia Football vs. North Carolina

How to watch, stream, or listen the the Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels college football game

The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to stay perfect in ACC play on Saturday on the road against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 127th edition of the South's Oldest Rivalry. See below for info on how to watch the game on TV, stream it online, or listen to it on the radio:

Game: North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC)

Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

Date/Time: Saturday, November 5th at 12pm

TV Channel: ACC Network
Announcers: Wes Durham (Play-by-Play), Roddy Jones (Analyst), Taylor Davis (Sideline)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

How to listen: SiriusXM 134 or 194, SXM App 956 | Virginia Sports Radio Network - click here for list of affiliates

Spread: North Carolina -7

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction

Series History: North Carolina leads the all-time series 64-58-4, but Virginia holds a slim 26-25 advantage in games played in Charlottesville. The series dates back to 1892 and only two other college football rivalries - Wisconsin/Minnesota and Georgia/Auburn - have been played more times than UVA and UNC. Virginia has won four of the last five games, but North Carolina won the most recent meeting, beating the Cavaliers 59-39 last season in Chapel Hill. 

