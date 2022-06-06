In-State Defensive Lineman Miles Greene Commits to Virginia Football

Greene (Highland Springs, VA) is the third Virginia native to commit to UVA in the recruiting class of 2023

For the second day in a row, Virginia football has received a commitment from a class of 2023 recruit who visited UVA this past weekend. Miles Greene, a defensive lineman from Highland Springs, Virginia, became the third Virginia native in the class of 2023 to commit to UVA when he announced his commitment via a video posted on social media on Monday morning.

Greene was on Grounds this weekend for his official visit, but this was the third time he had visited UVA this year after attending Junior Day as well as a spring practice. At 6'3" and 240 pounds, Greene is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, who also ranks him as the No. 27 overall prospect from Virginia and the No. 93 defensive lineman nationally in the class of 2023.

Greene chose Virginia over offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, Duke, Boston College, James Madison, Old Dominion, East Carolina, Marshall, and Charlotte.

Miles Greene is the fourth commitment of UVA's recruiting class of 2023, joining two fellow Virginia natives in offensive lineman Cole Surber (Nokesville, VA) and running back Donte Hawthorne (Fredericksburg, VA) as well as defensive back Jarvis Lee (Green Cove Springs, FL), who committed to UVA on Sunday afternoon.

See the following video for an updated list of verbal commits to the Virginia football class of 2023:

