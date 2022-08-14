Skip to main content

Former Cavalier Jelani Woods Catches First Touchdown in NFL Preseason

Woods caught his first NFL touchdown for the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) catches a pass for a touchdown with Buffalo Bills safety Josh Thomas (36) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Former Wahoo Jelani Woods catches a touchdown pass for the Indianapolis Colts against the Buffalo Bills.

Former UVA star tight end Jelani Woods took another big step towards making his NFL debut on Saturday as he made his first appearance in an NFL preseason game and caught his first touchdown pass. 

The one-time Wahoo was targeted just twice in the Colts' 27-24 loss at Buffalo, but Woods caught both passes for 22 receiving yards. Midway through the third quarter, former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger extended a play by scrambling to his right, giving Woods enough time to get open near the goal line. Ehlinger found him with an accurate pass and Woods showed some good hands to secure the ball for the touchdown, his first in a Colts' uniform. 

The Colts will host the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20th and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 27th to conclude preseason play. Jelani Woods will likely make his official NFL debut when Indianapolis opens the regular season on the road at the Houston Texans on September 11th. 

