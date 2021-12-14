Jelani Woods Declares for NFL Draft

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods has declared for the NFL Draft, as announced by Woods in a social media post on Tuesday morning.

"A dream of mine has always been to reach the next level and I'm confident that I will give it my all to reach that goal," Woods said in the post. "I thank God for giving me the ability to overcome all the obstacles he had planned for me and creating this pathway I'm about to embark in."

Woods, who came to Virginia this season as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, finished the regular season with 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. He became the first Cavalier tight end since John Phillips in 2008 to be named to the All-ACC First Team.

"I want to first start off by thanking all of the coaches at UVA especially coach Mendenhall for providing the opportunity for me to play at the University of Virginia," said Woods. "I would also like to thank Coach Anae, Hagans, Beck, Tujague, Atuaia, and the whole staff for helping me become a better man and player."

Woods was named the ACC Receiver of the Week after recording five receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown against Illinois in week two.

"I also want to thank the fans at UVA for all the support and love you all have shown me since day one of me arriving on campus and I couldn't have been more thankful to be apart of the culture y'all built here at UVA and the community," Woods said.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28th through April 30th and will be held in Las Vegas.

