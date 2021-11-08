Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    John Freeman Named Virginia Sports Permanent Radio Announcer
    John Freeman Named Virginia Sports Permanent Radio Announcer

    Freeman will replace Dave Koehn as the “Voice of the Cavaliers”
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    Freeman will replace Dave Koehn as the “Voice of the Cavaliers”

    Just over a month after taking over as the interim radio play-by-play announcer for Virginia football following the departure of Dave Koehn, John Freeman was named the new “Voice of the Cavaliers” as announced by Playfly Sports Properties and the Virginia athletics department on Monday morning.

    Dave Koehn, who served as the Voice of the Cavaliers for the UVA football and men’s basketball radio broadcasts for 14 years, was hired as the Milwaukee Bucks’ radio play-by-play commentator on October 5th.

    John Freeman has called the last four Virginia football games in an interim role and will make his debut as the permanent Voice of the Cavaliers on Tuesday night for the Virginia men’s basketball game against Navy at John Paul Jones Arena.

    Originally from Crozet, Virginia, Freeman graduated from UVA in 2009 with a degree in Media Studies. Freeman has previous experience commentating for the Nashville Soccer Club, Tennessee State men’s basketball, VCU women’s basketball, Randolph-Macon athletics, Georgia athletics, and the Atlantic Ten Network.

    “It’s been a long, winding journey home and I’m so grateful for all the countless people who have helped me along the way, including those who held this very role over the past three decades,” Freeman said. “Growing up in Crozet, this is the job I always coveted. I now get to talk to people about the Hoos for a living. Today, I am simply speechless.” 

