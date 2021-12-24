Tight End Joshua Rawlings Withdraws from Transfer Portal, Will Remain at Virginia

While many of the most notable Virginia football players currently in the transfer portal will likely wait until after the Fenway Bowl on December 29th to make a decision on whether to return to UVA or commit to another school, there has already been some positive movement in the last week from players in the transfer portal to recommit to the Virginia football program and new head coach Tony Elliott.

The latest player to do so is redshirt freshman tight end Joshua Rawlings, who became the second Cavalier to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, joining redshirt freshman defensive lineman Olasunkonmi Agunloye, who withdrew last Friday.

Rawlings initially entered the transfer portal on December 16th, a few days after Tony Elliott had been introduced as Virginia’s new head coach. Then, it was reported on Thursday afternoon that Rawlings had withdrawn his name from the portal and will be returning to UVA.

Rawlings, who was originally a three-star recruit out of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, did not play in 2020 due to injury. The 6’5”, 260-pound tight end made appearances in six games this season.

Close to 20 players remain in the transfer portal, but many of them are expected to play for Virginia in the Fenway Bowl on December 29th.

