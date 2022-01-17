Keytaon Thompson Returning to Virginia for 5th Year

The "football player" returns to college football for a fifth year and a third season at UVA

Just a few days after it was announced that superstar quarterback Brennan Armstrong would return for another season, the Virginia football program got some more incredible news as one of Armstrong's favorite targets, Keytaon Thompson, will be returning to Charlottesville for his fifth year in 2022 and his third season at UVA.

Virginia football published its 2022 football roster online on Monday and it included the 6'4", 210-pound "football player" Keytaon Thompson.

The former Mississippi State transfer has been the ultimate Swiss Army knife for the Cavaliers since arriving on Grounds in 2020. The New Orleans native was named Second Team All-ACC in 2021 after hauling in 78 receptions for 990 receiving yards and a touchdown. Thompson also ran the ball 39 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 1,237 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns on the season.

Thompson has been playing college football since 2017, but redshirted his third and final season at Mississippi State in 2019 before transferring to Virginia. This will be his sixth season playing college football.

