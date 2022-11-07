Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina

The Cavaliers will have a mid-afternoon kickoff for their final home game of the season against the Chanticleers
At long last, Virginia gets a non-noon kickoff for a home game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, November 19th will kickoff at 3:30pm and will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 12 of the college football season (all times Eastern): 

  • Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
  • Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, RSN
  • Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+
  • Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
  • NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN
  • Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
  • Note: ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.

As previously announced, Virginia will host Pittsburgh this Saturday, November 12th at 12pm in a game that will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The kickoff time for UVA's season finale at Virginia Tech on November 26th has yet to be announced. 

