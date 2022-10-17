Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

It will be an early kickoff when the Cavaliers host the Hurricanes on October 29th
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Miami on Saturday, October 29th will kickoff at 12:30pm and will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks. 

Here is the full slate of ACC games for Saturday, October 29th:

12pm: Boston College at UConn [CBS Sports Network]
12pm: Georgia Tech at Florida State [ACC Network]
12:30pm: Miami at Virginia [ACC Regional Sports Networks]
3:30pm: Wake Forest at Louisville [ACC Network]
8pm: Pittsburgh at North Carolina [ACC Network]

As previously announced, Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina
Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

