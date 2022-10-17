Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Miami on Saturday, October 29th will kickoff at 12:30pm and will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Here is the full slate of ACC games for Saturday, October 29th:



12pm: Boston College at UConn [CBS Sports Network]

12pm: Georgia Tech at Florida State [ACC Network]

12:30pm: Miami at Virginia [ACC Regional Sports Networks]

3:30pm: Wake Forest at Louisville [ACC Network]

8pm: Pittsburgh at North Carolina [ACC Network]

As previously announced, Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina

Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN