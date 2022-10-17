Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Miami on Saturday, October 29th will kickoff at 12:30pm and will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for Saturday, October 29th:
12pm: Boston College at UConn [CBS Sports Network]
12pm: Georgia Tech at Florida State [ACC Network]
12:30pm: Miami at Virginia [ACC Regional Sports Networks]
3:30pm: Wake Forest at Louisville [ACC Network]
8pm: Pittsburgh at North Carolina [ACC Network]
As previously announced, Virginia will play at Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 20th at 7:30pm. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:
Saturday, November 5th vs. North Carolina
Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech
