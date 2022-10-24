Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against North Carolina on Saturday, November 5th will kickoff at 12pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 10 of the college football season (all times Eastern):

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 5

North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

As previously announced, Virginia will host Miami this Saturday, October 29th at 12:30pm in a game that will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh

Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

