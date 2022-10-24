Skip to main content

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina

The Cavaliers get another early home kickoff for the South's Oldest Rivalry against the Tar Heels
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against North Carolina on Saturday, November 5th will kickoff at 12pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network

Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 10 of the college football season (all times Eastern):

Friday, Nov. 4

  • Duke at Boston College, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 5

  • North Carolina at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
  • Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Syracuse at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
  • Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC
  • James Madison at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
  • Wake Forest at NC State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
As previously announced, Virginia will host Miami this Saturday, October 29th at 12:30pm in a game that will be broadcast on ACC Regional Sports Networks.

Kickoff times for the remaining games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, November 12th vs. Pittsburgh
Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

