Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Virginia gets yet another early kickoff for a home game.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 12th will kickoff at 12pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 11 of the college football season (all times Eastern):

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

As previously announced, Virginia will host North Carolina this Saturday, November 5th at 12pm in a game that will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Kickoff times for the remaining two games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:

Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina

Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech

