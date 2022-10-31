Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
Virginia gets yet another early kickoff for a home game.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that the Virginia football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 12th will kickoff at 12pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 11 of the college football season (all times Eastern):
- Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
- Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
As previously announced, Virginia will host North Carolina this Saturday, November 5th at 12pm in a game that will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Read More
Kickoff times for the remaining two games on UVA's schedule have yet to be announced:
Saturday, November 19th vs. Coastal Carolina
Saturday, November 26th at Virginia Tech
See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN