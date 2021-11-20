Latest Brennan Armstrong Injury News and Updates

Virginia fans, Pittsburgh fans, college football fans in general: everyone wants to know if Brennan Armstrong will start at quarterback for Virginia's crucial game at No. 18 Pittsburgh on Saturday. Bronco Mendenhall and the UVA football program have successfully gone another week without revealing Armstrong's injury status. With just hours remaining until kickoff, it is still uncertain if the Cavaliers will be lead by one of the nation's best quarterbacks or if true freshman Jay Woolfolk will make his second career start.

We will provide updates on Brennan Armstrong's status for the game as soon as they are made known and we will list those updates at the top of this article as they come in.

Here's what we know about Brennan Armstrong's injury so far:

Armstrong suffered a rib injury after a running play in the fourth quarter of Virginia's 66-49 loss at BYU on October 30th and did not return to the game.

There has been no official confirmation from the UVA football program of the exact nature of Armstrong's injury, whether his ribs are broken or otherwise, nor has there been any details provided about the severity of the injury or the timetable of his return.

On the Saturday of the bye week in between Virginia's games against BYU and Notre Dame, CBS 19's Danielle Stein was able to ask Brennan Armstrong about his injury at the grand opening of the BurgerFi in Charlottesville.

"From the hit to now, I'm 100% a lot better than that, so I'm all good," Armstrong told Stein. "I'll be fine, I mean I'm walking around, moving around... I'm out here doing this, so I'm alright."

"We're gonna be good no matter who's out there," Armstrong continued. "I'm not worried about it at all."

In Bronco Mendenhall's weekly press conference on the Monday preceding Virginia's game against Notre Dame, the Virginia head coach did not provide an update on Armstrong's status for the Notre Dame game, but said he was "planning" on Armstrong being the quarterback, before indicating that it would likely not become known if Armstrong was playing until kickoff on Saturday night.

"No, I don't have an update on Brennan," Mendenhall said in the press conference last week. "Man, I'm planning on him being our quarterback. Yeah, I probably won't have an update until the ball is kicked off and we all look out there and see who our quarterback is."

Mendenhall also added that the team would give Armstrong "every opportunity" to play all the way up until kickoff of UVA's matchup with Notre Dame.

Speculation and rumors continued to spread on gameday last Saturday, but still, no one knew for sure if Armstrong would play against Notre Dame.

Armstrong participated in Virginia's preliminary warmups over an hour before the game started in sweatpants and cleats, but he threw only short passes and seemed to not be throwing very hard. After a few minutes, Armstrong left the field without joining the other Virginia quarterbacks warming up with the UVA receivers.

When the entire Virginia team came out onto the field in full pads to do their last warm-ups, Armstrong was not on the field with them. Although all signs were pointing to Armstrong not being available for the game, there was no official confirmation of his status, so he could not be reported as out.

Armstrong was not officially ruled out until just minutes before kickoff, when the starting lineups were announced on the jumbotron at Scott Stadium with Jay Woolfolk listed as the starting quarterback.

In the postgame press conference following Virginia's 28-3 loss against Notre Dame on Saturday night, Bronco Mendenhall said the following about Brennan Armstrong:

“I made this statement last week and, at some point, the week before that. I don’t think there’s another quarterback in the country doing more for his team than what Brennan is doing for us. That was validated to me this evening. So now, how and where we construct our offense and our productivity certainly has to be different. We have a better idea now, but I knew it would be tough. His injury didn’t look good early in the week and it looked better every day and even all the way to warmups. We’re not ruling anything out, but it is literally day by day.”

"It's starts with trust. And trust is established with time and consistency and results. And if Brennan says he can play, and he's cleared to play, I'll trust him. If he says he can't, then I'll trust him. It doesn't really go farther than that. Our relationship and the trust that's established, I'll take his word for it, so will the team."

The key takeaway is that Mendenhall indicated that Armstrong's status was day-by-day, which continues to be the case, as far as we know, all the way through to gameday for Virginia's game at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

In Monday's weekly press conference, Bronco Mendenhall expressed hope about Armstrong, but continued to yield no solid information or specific details about his exact condition.

"Man, I haven't seen Brennan yet today," Mendenhall said on Monday. "I'm praying that it is more second to second rather than day to day. I haven't had my Monday report yet. Yeah, I'm hoping more for second to second than day to day... Put it this way: it might be hour to hour. I'm not sure we go from day to day to second to second. I might have misspoke. I'm hoping it's at least hour to hour, but I would prefer second to second."

Once again, it seems we will have to wait and see what happens pregame to have any idea if Brennan Armstrong will start at quarterback for Virginia at Pittsburgh with the ACC Coastal lead on the line.

Game Preview: Virginia Football at No. 18 Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi: Pitt is Preparing for Brennan Armstrong to Play

ACC Football Week 12: Preview and Scoreboard

Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Gardner’s Double-Double Leads Virginia to Bounce Back Win over Coppin State 68-52

No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces No. 4 BYU in NCAA Third Round

Ordonez Scores Twice, No. 1 Virginia Beats Milwaukee 2-0 in NCAA 2nd Round

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week