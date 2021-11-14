Live Updates: Virginia vs. No. 9 Notre Dame Football

Live coverage and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

First Quarter

Notre Dame wins the coin toss and elects to receive the ball first.

Notre Dame Drive - 15:00 1st Quarter

Virginia defense had a few chances to get off the field, but Kyren Williams was able to break tackles in the backfield to move the chains.

Notre Dame drives to the Virginia 20-yard line, but the Cavaliers come up with a huge stop on fourth down as Jack Coan's QB sneak is stopped short. The Hoos get off the field with no points allowed.

Virginia Drive - 9:34 1st Quarter

Jay Woolfolk becomes the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Virginia since 1977.

Virginia opts to not allow Woolfolk the chance to throw the ball downfield on the first drive of the game. First three plays: Keytaon Thompson direct snap, pass to Billy Kemp in the flat, designed run for Woolfolk.

UVA goes three-and-out on its first possession and squanders the stop from the Virginia defense.

Jacob Finn's punt goes 14 yards as he shanks it towards the right sideline and Notre Dame takes over at the UVA 43-yard line.

Notre Dame Drive - 7:33 1st Quarter

Virginia came up with a stop on third down to force fourth down and it appeared that Notre Dame was going to settle for a field goal. But, Brian Kelly calls a timeout and then ND's offense comes back onto the field and Kyren Williams picked up the first down.

On the next play, Jack Coan threw to tight end Michael Mayer in the front right corner of the end zone for a six-yard touchdown for the first points of the game.

Virginia Drive - 4:53 1st Quarter

Virginia is whistled for multiple false starts and then Woolfolk is sacked on third down and the Cavaliers go three-and-out again.

Notre Dame Drive - 2:39 1st Quarter

Logan Diggs hurdles Anthony Johnson on the left sideline and runs for 26 yards on third down. Jack Coan finds Michael Mayer for a 16-yard gain on the next play to get Notre Dame inside the Virginia 10-yard line.

Second Quarter

On third and goal, Coan rolls left and finds Braden Lenzy, who is upended by multiple UVA defenders at the goal line but falls into the end zone for the touchdown to give Notre Dame a 14-0 lead. Antonio Clary is injured on the play.