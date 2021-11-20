Live Updates: Virginia at No. 18 Pittsburgh Football

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is active for the Cavaliers and will play for the first time since suffering a rib injury against BYU on October 30th.

First Quarter

Virginia Drive - 15:00 1Q



Armstrong was brought down for no gain on the first play of the game. After a Wayne Taulapapa run for seven yards, Armstrong's third down pass to Keytaon Thompson is incomplete, but SirVocea Dennis is flagged and ejected for targeting on the play, giving UVA a fresh set of downs.

Armstrong fits the ball in a tight window over the middle to Keytaon Thompson on third-and-7 to keep the driving moving down to the Pitt five-yard line. Brennan Armstrong surprises everyone and keeps the ball for a QB run and is brought down at the three-yard line. Two plays later, Armstrong goes back to Thompson on a slant for a touchdown.

Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh Drive - 10:28 1Q

Pittsburgh picks up a couple of first downs and moves the ball into Virginia territory, but the UVA defense comes up with a huge stop as Mike Green sacks Kenny Pickett on third down to force a Pitt punt. The ball goes back to Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense with the Cavaliers still in the lead.

Virginia Drive - 8:03 1Q

Armstrong continues to go back to Thompson, who hauls in a first-down reception on the first play of the drive. Armstrong finds Devin Darrington on an out-route to convert on third and three. Armstrong then goes to Billy Kemp on the left sideline on a comeback pattern to convert on third down again. Another third down comes up, but this time, Armstrong's pass goes through the hands of Jelani Woods and Virginia is forced to punt.

Pittsburgh Drive - 3:19 1Q

Nick Grant breaks up Pickett's first pass of the drive, but Vincent Davis runs for 23 yards on the next play, breaking multiple tackles. Jordan Addison and Jared Wayne haul in first down catches, setting up the Panthers with first down at the UVA 11-yard line.

End of the first quarter. Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Kenny Pickett throws an 11-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison on the first play of the second quarter to tie the game.

Virginia 7, Pittsburgh 7

Virginia Drive - 14:56 2Q

Dontayvion Wicks makes a first-down catch but fumbles the ball. Fortunately, Jacob Rodriguez was there to fall on it. After an incompletion and a Mike Hollins seven-yard run, Armstrong is swung down by Calijah Kancey for a sack to force another UVA punt.

Pittsburgh Drive - 12:55 2Q

Pittsburgh goes for it on fourth down from the UVA 18-yard line. Pickett evades Joey Blount who had a free hit on Pickett on a safety blitz, but Pickett sidesteps him before throwing on the run to a wide open Jordan Addison in the back of the end zone to give the Panthers the lead.